Valentine's Day gift guide helps you find the perfect way to show your love

It's also National Work Naked Day. The duo talks about if it's ever appropriate to wear your birthday suit while on the job.
Plus, Chicago is the mecca of pizza, however, all toppings aren't loved the same. Val and Ryan break down the most hated pizza toppings.
Also, would you give up sex for six months for your favorite football team to win the Super bowl? Apparently, 48% of NFL fans say they would!
Survivor of Chicago Gun Violence Shares Story
Val sits down with a Bellwood native, Nicole Jones, who is a survivor of gun violence.
In October of 2020, Jones was shot several times in her front lawn. According to the 25-year-old, the ordeal began with a love triangle gone horribly wrong.
Jones' then-boyfriend was having an affair with another woman, who approached Jones at her home.
"I asked her what she was doing here," Jones recalled. "That's when she pulls the gun out and starts shooting me."
The bullets Jones endured caused her to go into a coma and suffer a spinal injury. Now, Jones does regular physical therapy at Wheaton's Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital with the hope of gaining more mobility in her legs.
Jones said she tells her story with the hope to spare someone else the same pain.
"I tell my story to show it can end deadly. When you see those red flags, it's not worth it staying," Jones said. "We're worth more. I wish I would have known that then,"
Valentine's Gift Guide
Valentine's is a week away and to make sure you get your sweetheart something special, beauty and lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar provides a gift guide!
Hanky Panky Floral Bouquet $150
Not everyone loves roses, try this bouquet instead.
Mancrates Grand Jerky Heart $39.99 and Personalized Exotic Grand Bouquet $89.99
This is a great gift for a man.
Invisawear Jewelry $129 and Up
This is quite possibly the most brilliant thing ever. It looks like jewelry. But it's actually so useful. InvisaWear is a stylish piece of jewelry that doubles as an S.O.S. emergency device. The charm containing the technology is small, stylish, and can be worn in a variety of ways (a necklace, bracelet, keychain, fitness band or hair scrunchie).
Peter Thomas Roth Mask To the Max Set $58
Give the gift of different beauty masks.
Nest Driftwood and Chamomile Candle $46
Spend or Save?
Moonfall - SAVE
Moonfall is a sci-fi thriller about a possible collision between the moon and earth, starring Halle Berry, Michael Pena, Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland.
Pam & Tommy - SAVE
The Hulu series, Pam & Tommy is about the infamous sex tape featuring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Murderville - SPEND
Murderville is a Netflix comedy crime series starring Will Arnett, with celebrity partners improvising their way through a scripted murder investigation.
Jackass Forever - SAVE
Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass gang return after a 10-year hiatus for Jackass Forever.