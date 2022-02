Valentine's Day gift guide helps you find the perfect way to show your love

Survivor of Chicago Gun Violence Shares Story

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, it's Go Red Day ! Val and Ryan sport red to bring awareness to heart health.It's also National Work Naked Day. The duo talks about if it's ever appropriate to wear your birthday suit while on the job.Plus, Chicago is the mecca of pizza, however, all toppings aren't loved the same. Val and Ryan break down the most hated pizza toppings Also, would you give up sex for six months for your favorite football team to win the Super bowl ? Apparently, 48% of NFL fans say they would!Val sits down with a Bellwood native, Nicole Jones, who is a survivor of gun violence.In October of 2020, Jones was shot several times in her front lawn. According to the 25-year-old, the ordeal began with a love triangle gone horribly wrong.Jones' then-boyfriend was having an affair with another woman, who approached Jones at her home."I asked her what she was doing here," Jones recalled. "That's when she pulls the gun out and starts shooting me."The bullets Jones endured caused her to go into a coma and suffer a spinal injury. Now, Jones does regular physical therapy at Wheaton's Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital with the hope of gaining more mobility in her legs.Jones said she tells her story with the hope to spare someone else the same pain."I tell my story to show it can end deadly. When you see those red flags, it's not worth it staying," Jones said. "We're worth more. I wish I would have known that then,"