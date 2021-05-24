american idol

American Idol runner up, Crystal Lake native Grace Kinstler on transformative experience

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

American Idol runner up Grace Kinstler on transformative experience

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- 'Amazing Graze' Kinstler may have been second runner up on American Idol, but the Crystal Lake native is first in the hearts of many.

"Through this entire competition I've just kind of been at peace with whatever happens," she said of hearing she would not be in the top two. "I was so glad I got to that point, I got to go home and see my family and see everybody who's been supporting me the whole way through. I didn't feel like I lost."

"Now that American Idol has ended, this is where the hard work begin," Kinstler added.

RELATED: And the new 'American Idol' is....

Now she's transitioning from a world of sequins and sparkle back to normal.

"The wardrobe team was amazing," she said. "It was so cool. I had never worked with people who were like 'Let's make you feel good and let's make you look good.' They were so ready to work with my body and that was amazing for me; I've never had that before.

'She had an energy and a spark': HS choir teacher recalls American Idol star Grace Kinstler


EMBED More News Videos

Kim Scherrer, Grace Kinstler's mentor and former choir teacher, recalls what the American Idol star was like back in high school.



And the trip home to Crystal Lake was both gratifying and humbling too.

"I just feel so loved and I'm so grateful," she said. "I can't believe this many people came and showed up, I didn't even know Crystal Lake had that many people."

Grace Kinstler talks about 'American Idol' experience ahead of new single release

"Some people are going to like you and some people aren't gonna like you, but you have to focus on the people that love you and have supported you," Kinstler added. "And you have to use that to fuel you. Do it for them, do it for the people who have always believed in you. I just want to sing to people. The hometown concert was everything I ever wanted."

WATCH | Hundreds attend Grace Kinstler's homecoming celebration in Crystal Lake
EMBED More News Videos

"American Idol" finalist Grace Kinstler returned home to Illinois for a special celebration in her honor in Crystal Lake and Lakewood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcrystal lakemchenry countyentertainmentsingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' virtual auditions begin Wednesday for Chicago area
'American Idol' auditions to be held virtually again this year
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News