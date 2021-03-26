american idol

Rosland native, music teacher Jason Warrior wows American Idol judges with help from Marvin Gaye

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area contestants continue to steal the show on "American Idol."

ABC 7's Hosea Sanders catches up with Jason Warrior, the music teacher who grew up in Roseland and is wowing the judges with a little help from Marvin Gaye!

Sanders: I hear you are showing out - out there in Hollywood!

Warrior: Hosea, I have to be honest, it is blowing my mind every step of the way. My passion has always been music ever since I was a kid, you know growing up on the South Side of Chicago in a church. As I say, you can take the boy out of Chicago but you can't take the Chicago out of the boy.

Sanders: You always had this dream along with your grandmother, how is that touching your heart right now?

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW


EMBED More News Videos

Jason Warrior, the music teacher who grew up in Roseland, is wowing the American Idol judges with a little help from Marvin Gaye!



Warrior: She's the one who saw me being on the American Idol stages. Is this that moment, is this that time? God has a specific plan for me, I don't exactly understand it I don't exactly know what it is. Being an African American male, from the South Side of Chicago, we know the statistics are completely against me- to see that I'm doing these things, it's nobody but God. I'm so excited to continue to show the world that even after American Idol, you will see the artist Jason Warrior continue to push and continue to fight, that's what I love to do!

Sanders: You got something big, something special for us on Sunday? Can you give us a hint or anything?

Warrior: No, Hosea you know I can't do that!

You can see how Warrior does on American Idol when it airs on ABC 7 Sunday night at 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroselandsingingamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Ovations, heartbreaks and a curveball mark the start of Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice
Bobby Bones on being an 'Idol' mentor during COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
'Chemical compounds' being 'safely removed' from Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Gary to keep mask mandate as IN ends advisory next month
Show More
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
Electrician dies after truck strikes work lift stretched over the Kennedy Expy.
Egypt train crash kills at least 32
Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests
More TOP STORIES News