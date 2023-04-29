Chicago postal workers protest outside South Side post office over staffing issues

A group of Chicago postal workers with the American Postal Workers Union held a demonstration Friday to air grievances about staffing issues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago postal workers held a demonstration Friday to air grievances about staffing issues.

Members of the American Postal Workers Union were joined by labor and elected officials outside the USPS Stockyard Station post office in the city's Canaryville neighborhood.

The protest one was one of a number of events that took place nationwide Friday.

The United States Postal Service released a statement in response to the demonstration, saying in part, "The position being presented here by the leadership of the APWU is absent of anything based in reality."

Their response goes on to say, "We have worked diligently with our union and management associations to address our shared goals of employee recruitment and retention, workplace safety, and career training and advancement."