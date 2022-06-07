Amtrak train hits car in Berwyn; Metra BNSF trains stopped in both directions

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted, Amtrak struck a vehicle at Berwyn. Customers should expect delays. — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 7, 2022

Southwest Chief Train 3 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/7 is currently stopped west of Chicago (CHI) due to a vehicle crossing incident. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 7, 2022

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound and outbound Metra BSNF trains have been halted after an Amtrak train struck a car in Berwyn.Metra BSNF tweeted that customers should expect delays, but did not specify how long they expected delays to last.Amtrak tweeted its Southwest Chief Train 3 was stopped west of Chicago due to a "vehicle crossing incident." The train departed from Chicago, Amtrak said.Amtrak nor Berwyn police or officials have said what the circumstances of the crash were, but an Amtrak spokesman said no customers or crew on the train were injured. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the vehicle that was struck.No further details were immediately available.