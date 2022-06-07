Amtrak train hits car in Berwyn; Metra BNSF trains stopped in both directions

Metra BSNF tweeted that customers should expect delays, but did not specify how long they expected delays to last.
Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted, Amtrak struck a vehicle at Berwyn. Customers should expect delays.— Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 7, 2022
Amtrak tweeted its Southwest Chief Train 3 was stopped west of Chicago due to a "vehicle crossing incident." The train departed from Chicago, Amtrak said.
Southwest Chief Train 3 which departed Chicago (CHI) on 6/7 is currently stopped west of Chicago (CHI) due to a vehicle crossing incident.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 7, 2022
Amtrak nor Berwyn police or officials have said what the circumstances of the crash were, but an Amtrak spokesman said no customers or crew on the train were injured. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the vehicle that was struck.
No further details were immediately available.
