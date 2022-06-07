amtrak

Amtrak train hits car in Berwyn; Metra BNSF trains stopped in both directions

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound and outbound Metra BSNF trains have been halted after an Amtrak train struck a car in Berwyn.

Metra BSNF tweeted that customers should expect delays, but did not specify how long they expected delays to last.



Amtrak tweeted its Southwest Chief Train 3 was stopped west of Chicago due to a "vehicle crossing incident." The train departed from Chicago, Amtrak said.



Amtrak nor Berwyn police or officials have said what the circumstances of the crash were, but an Amtrak spokesman said no customers or crew on the train were injured. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the vehicle that was struck.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.

