Amtrak delays, cancellations due to server issues affecting trains in and out of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak acknowledged that it's experiencing nationwide server issues that are causing some train cancellations and delays in parts of their service area.

Amtrak tweeted about several trains headed in and out of Chicago Friday afternoon and evening that were either stopped on the tracks, delayed or outright canceled due to the ongoing server issues.

"We are currently experiencing a communication issue impacting the nationwide network managed by a third party. This is causing train cancellations and delays in some areas," Amtrak said in a statement. "Some trains may also be running at reduced speeds. Updates will be provided as available."

Train cancellations in Chicago included Texas Eagle Train 21 and Hiawatha Service Train 339, 343 and 342. Cancellations and delays area also affecting trains in California, Utah and Wisconsin.

Amtrak did not give a timeline for when they expected issues to be resolved, but encouraged passengers to visit Amtrak.com or use their app to change their reservations if needed.