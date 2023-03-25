WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Amtrak delays, cancellations due to server issues affecting trains in and out of Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:08AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak acknowledged that it's experiencing nationwide server issues that are causing some train cancellations and delays in parts of their service area.

Please note: The above video is our 24/7 stream

Amtrak tweeted about several trains headed in and out of Chicago Friday afternoon and evening that were either stopped on the tracks, delayed or outright canceled due to the ongoing server issues.

"We are currently experiencing a communication issue impacting the nationwide network managed by a third party. This is causing train cancellations and delays in some areas," Amtrak said in a statement. "Some trains may also be running at reduced speeds. Updates will be provided as available."

Train cancellations in Chicago included Texas Eagle Train 21 and Hiawatha Service Train 339, 343 and 342. Cancellations and delays area also affecting trains in California, Utah and Wisconsin.

Amtrak did not give a timeline for when they expected issues to be resolved, but encouraged passengers to visit Amtrak.com or use their app to change their reservations if needed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW