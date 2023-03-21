An Amtrak train derailed after hitting a tree near Port Costa, Calif. Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say none of the 55 passengers were injured.

Amtrak train derails after hitting tree in California; no injuries to passengers: fire officials

PORT COSTA, Calif. -- Emergency crews are responding to an Amtrak train that has derailed in California, according to fire officials.

Crockett fire officials tweeted Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. that the train derailed about a half mile east of Port Costa.

The fire department says the train hit a tree and derailed.

Fire officials say there were 55 passengers on board train. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Crews have cleared the scene. No further details on rail closures or delays at this time.

