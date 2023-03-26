Amtrak service in and out of Chicago being restored after delays due to server issues: spokesperson

Amtrak delays and cancelations in Chicago Friday are due to a server issue affecting communication nationwide, a spokesperson said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak said service in and out of Chicago is being restored after it experienced nationwide server issues that caused some train cancellations and delays in parts of their service area.

Service from Chicago to St. Louis and Milwaukee resumed on Sunday, a spokesperson said. Inbound service from Grand Rapids and Pontiac-Detroit-Ann Arbor also resumed.

Overnight trains in all directions are planned for Sunday afternoon and night, the spokesperson said.

Amtrak tweeted about several trains headed in and out of Chicago Friday afternoon and evening that were either stopped on the tracks, delayed or outright canceled due to the ongoing server issues.

"We are currently experiencing a communication issue impacting the nationwide network managed by a third party. This is causing train cancellations and delays in some areas," Amtrak said in a statement. "Some trains may also be running at reduced speeds. Updates will be provided as available."

Train cancellations in Chicago included Texas Eagle Train 21 and Hiawatha Service Train 339, 343 and 342. Cancellations and delays area also affected trains in California, Utah and Wisconsin.

