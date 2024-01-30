Chicago-born artist, actor Common shares journey of self-care, movement toward healthier lifestyle

Common spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Harold Washington Library about "And Then We Rise," his new book about physical and mental health.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a sold-out crowd at the Harold Washington Library on Monday night.

Hundreds of people packed the Winter Garden to hear from Chicago-born artist and actor Common.

The Oscar-winner, Grammy-winner and Emmy-winner is also a best-selling author.

His new book "And Then We Rise" addresses mental and physical health and encourages communities to do the same.

ABC7's Terrell Brown sat down with Common to learn more about his personal transformation and his mission to inspire others.

"I feel like I owe it to people. I owe it because I've been blessed to have access to information, people resources, travel, things that have allowed me to see better ways of life. You hear in music, a lot of times hip hop artists we boast about having this and that, material things. Well, my value and blessings have been like getting access to healthier foods and being able to get in tune with therapists and get in tune with spiritual leaders that mean something to me," Common said.

Common also spoke about his journey of becoming vegan.

"I don't have cravings often. But there has been times where I've been around somebody eating some Harold's and Woo, I remember like seeing the mild sauce. And I want to say to my you know some people in Chicago to businesses: I'm not trying to knock it. The foods are tasty but I just noticed other things to balance that. I want something greater for my life, so I'm gonna remove these things that I'm eating and add all this stuff that I think that I know is adding life to my body," Common said.

It's not just Common's best-selling book that's getting a lot of buzz.

His love life with another famous Chicagoan is also making headlines.

Common says part of his personal journey of fulfillment includes love. You can tune into ABC7's Tuesday morning show for part two of the interview.