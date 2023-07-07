Forever Home Friday: Adopt 3-year-old Chewy

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7 Roz Varon will feature the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, July 7, 3-year-old Chewy was featured. He's currently at the Anderson Humane in South Elgin, IL. Per Dean Daubert, the CEO of the animal shelter, Chewy is a lovable and adventurous spaniel mix.

Per Daubert, Chewy has mastered the ways of the Force when it comes to playfulness and sweetness. Anyone interested in adopting Chewy or another animal email info@ahconnects.org or call staff members at 847-697-2880 ext. 0.