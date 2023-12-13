Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Homicide: Life on the Street") has died at 61 after a brief illness.

Andre Braugher, known for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES -- Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," has died at 61 after a brief illness, according to his representative.

Braugher had a prolific career in television and film dating back more than 30 years and highlighted by multiple award nominations and wins.

His representative confirmed to ABC News that he died Monday. Details on the nature of his illness were not disclosed.

Braugher was known as a powerful and commanding presence as Detective Frank Pembleton on "Homicide" in the late 1990s - a role for which he won an Emmy.

He later shifted to comedy - again in a police role on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" but with a comic, deadpan spin as Captain Raymond Holt, the commanding officer who never cracked a smile in the face of Andy Samberg's antics.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in "Glory," starring alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in the 1989 film about an all-Black regiment during the Civil War.

He won his second Emmy, for lead actor in a miniseries or movie, for the 2006 limited series "Thief." He was nominated for 11 Emmys overall in his career.

He made appearances in dozens of other films, including "Primal Fear," and "Salt." He also lent his voice to animated roles in TV's "BoJack Horseman" and "Superman/Batman: Apocalypse."

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson - his "Homicide" costar whom he married in 1991 - and their three children.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.