Parent charged with using chemical spray during Chicago Bulls College Prep fight: police

3 people were hurt after Anita Wilkens discharged chemical spray at Chicago Bulls College Prep, prompting a school lockdown at 2040 West Adams Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ambulances were called to Chicago Bulls College Prep after a fight broke out in a classroom on Friday

"I was in class, and they put the school on a code yellow, and I'd seen the video, and there were girls fighting. One girl had pulled out mace," said Student Body President Kaleb Latham.

According to Chicago police, the girl was actually Anita Wilkens, who is the parent of a student. She entered the school just after noon and proceeded to the classroom, where a fight broke out, and she discharged the chemical spray.

Wilkens has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and reckless conduct, police said on Saturday.

"It's terrible, you know? You can really go to school without people trying to fight cause raucous in the school building," Latham said.

Two adults were taken to the hospital, and some students were treated at the scene. Another student was taken to a hospital later that day.

"It's pretty crazy. Nothing like this has ever happened before," said Aiden Rico, a student.

Bulls College Prep is a Noble Charter high school. It was founded in 2009, and the school is located near the United Center on the West Side. While the school was immediately put on lockdown after the fight, students were eventually dismissed early.

"We have seven periods. They kept us sixth period. Then, we were out," Rico said.