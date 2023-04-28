2 Chicago Bulls College Prep staffers hurt after 'chemical agent' released during 'disturbance': CFD

Students were released for the day, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two staff members at a West Side charter high school were hospitalized after a "disturbance" involving a "chemical agent" on Friday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident happened at Chicago Bulls College Prep on the city's Near West Side.

A "chemical agent" was released during a "disturbance" at 2040 West Adams Street, fire officials said.

CFD said two adults were transported to local hospitals, and four others refused treatment on the scene.

Students were released for the remainder of the school day, CFD said.

