CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois State Sen. Annazette Collins was found guilty of lying on her tax returns on Monday.

The verdict was handed down in a Chicago federal courtroom.

Prosecutors had claimed Collins not only lied on her returns, but that she failed to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm.

Sentencing is set for June.