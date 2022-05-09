Slain Chicago police officer to be remembered for love of animals at Anti-Cruelty Society fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty will be remembered this weekend for her love of animals.Ella French was known for helping Chicago strays while on-duty with CPD.She was shot and killed during a traffic stop last August.She was just 29 years old.Her mother, Elizabeth French, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to talk about her daughter and the Anti-Cruelty Society's Bark Fundraiser coming up this weekend.Rain or shine, thousands of animal lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for the Anti-Cruelty Society.That happens Saturday morning, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Stadium Green at Soldier Field.