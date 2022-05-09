CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty will be remembered this weekend for her love of animals.
Ella French was known for helping Chicago strays while on-duty with CPD.
She was shot and killed during a traffic stop last August.
She was just 29 years old.
SEE MORE: 'She died living her passion': Officer Ella French's mother opens up about losing daughter
Her mother, Elizabeth French, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to talk about her daughter and the Anti-Cruelty Society's Bark Fundraiser coming up this weekend.
Rain or shine, thousands of animal lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for the Anti-Cruelty Society.
That happens Saturday morning, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Stadium Green at Soldier Field.
Slain Chicago police officer to be remembered for love of animals at Anti-Cruelty Society fundraiser
Chicago fundraiser benefits nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare, will be at Soldier Field
FUNDRAISER
TOP STORIES
Show More