Slain Chicago police officer to be remembered for love of animals at Anti-Cruelty Society fundraiser

Chicago fundraiser benefits nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare, will be at Soldier Field
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Slain CPD officer to be remembered at Anti-Cruelty Society fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty will be remembered this weekend for her love of animals.

Ella French was known for helping Chicago strays while on-duty with CPD.

She was shot and killed during a traffic stop last August.

She was just 29 years old.

SEE MORE: 'She died living her passion': Officer Ella French's mother opens up about losing daughter

Her mother, Elizabeth French, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday morning to talk about her daughter and the Anti-Cruelty Society's Bark Fundraiser coming up this weekend.

Rain or shine, thousands of animal lovers and their dogs will spend a fun morning raising funds and awareness for the Anti-Cruelty Society.

That happens Saturday morning, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Stadium Green at Soldier Field.
