Juvenile suspect in custody for anti-Semitic vandalism on trash can in Highland Park

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 9:05PM
Suspect in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism in Highland Park
Police investigation launched after swastikas were found on trash can.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A juvenile is in custody following anti-Semitic vandalism last week, according to the city of Highland Park.

Highland Park police launched their investigation after a woman found a trash can defaced with swastikas made out of tape, and the word "Jew" with a Star of David next to it while walking her dog.

Increased police patrols and quick reporting by residents led to police identifying a suspect. That suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the city of Highland Park.

The city of Highland Park coordinated with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office on charges.

No further information about the suspect is available due to the Juvenile Court Act.

The city said it "denounces all acts of antisemitism and stands in solidarity with Highland Park's Jewish community."

