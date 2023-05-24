Police investigation launched after swastikas were found on trash can.

Juvenile suspect in custody for anti-Semitic vandalism on trash can in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A juvenile is in custody following anti-Semitic vandalism last week, according to the city of Highland Park.

Highland Park police launched their investigation after a woman found a trash can defaced with swastikas made out of tape, and the word "Jew" with a Star of David next to it while walking her dog.

Increased police patrols and quick reporting by residents led to police identifying a suspect. That suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the city of Highland Park.

The city of Highland Park coordinated with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office on charges.

No further information about the suspect is available due to the Juvenile Court Act.

The city said it "denounces all acts of antisemitism and stands in solidarity with Highland Park's Jewish community."