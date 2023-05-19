'None of us are safe': Highland Park police search for vandal who left swastikas on trash can

The Highland Park, IL police department is searching for the person who used painters tape to put a swastika symbol on a trash can.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Swastikas made out of tape were left on a garbage can in a Highland Park neighborhood.

The discovery in the Hybernia subdivision prompted Highland Park police to increase patrols in the area on Friday, and city leaders have condemned the actions of whoever is behind it.

The hateful and antisemitic message was made with painter's tape. ABC7 blurred the swastikas that were on it.

The vandalism was discovered by a woman who was out walking her dog this morning. She took photos and notified police.

That garbage can is actually used to store food for swans that inhabit a pond in the subdivision, an area where people are often out and about. Some nearby residents said they're disgusted, and are now on edge.

"No neighborhood is unaffected, and none of us are safe. It's become legitimized and permitted, and this has to stop. We have to do something," said Deni Caplan, a Highland Park resident.

Mickey Caplan also weighed in.

"It's sad. It's scary, and it's frustrating, because it just continues to get worse and worse, and you live in a suburb of Chicago in the United States of America. You don't think it's going happen anymore in 2023," Mickey said.

In a statement, the City of Highland Park said it "will take every possible action to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors will not face discrimination or harassment."

"Violent threats have no place in our country, state, or city, and will not be tolerated," the statement continued.

The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic hate incidents in Illinois more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, and there's been a 500% increase since 2016.