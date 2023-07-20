Antioch, IL police execute search warrant on carnival ride involved in Taste of Antioch incident

A 10-year-old boy is now in stable condition as authorities continue to investigate a carnival ride that he fell from at the Taste of Antioch on Sunday.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Antioch police executed a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into an incident at Sunday's Taste of Antioch when a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a ride.

The Antioch Fire Department received a call at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, of a child who had been hurt in a carnival ride. The boy, Huntley, was airlifted from Antioch to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.

Village officials said Huntley was thrown from the ride while it was in motion after he was not properly fastened into it.

Antioch police joined the Illinois Department of Labor at a follow-up inspection of the Moby Dick ride Wednesday. After they were done, police and the Lake County State's Attorney applied for and were granted a search warrant to secure possession of the ride as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Huntley's family said he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was undergoing surgery Monday morning. His family said he is conscious.

The incident happened on the last day of Antioch's summer food and entertainment festival.

"The carnival was packed, and so a lot of people experienced seeing it," said Charles Smith, Commander of Operations for the Antioch Police Department. "It's a traumatic event for our community."

Antioch village officials, along with the Department of Labor, investigating what went wrong, with a full report expected in the coming months. The criminal investigation remains active and ongoing.

ABC7 has reached out to the operator and owner of that ride, All Around Amusements, for a comment, but has yet to hear back.