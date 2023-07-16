Antioch Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene in downtown Antioch around 2:40 p.m., where they discovered an injured child who appeared to have been thrown from one of

Child injured after falling from carnival ride at Taste of Antioch, rides shut down, authorities say

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A 10-year-old child was injured after falling from a carnival ride at Antioch's Taste of Summer event Sunday afternoon, Antioch police said.

Antioch Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene in downtown Antioch around 2:40 p.m., where they discovered an injured child who appeared to have been thrown from one of the carnival rides.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner ordered all amusement rides at the Taste of Summer carnival to be shut down during the ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed that there is currently an active investigation with the Illinois Department of Labor, who are responsible for ensuring the safety standards of carnival rides.

