Man, woman die after UTV crashes into tree in unincorporated Antioch: Lake County Sherriff

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A UTV crash left a man and a woman dead Tuesday night in unincorporated Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at approximately 9:45 p.m. W Dressel Rd and Douglas Ave in unincorporated Antioch and located a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) that had crashed into a tree.

A 56-year-old man was driving the UTV and a 50-year-old woman of unincorporated Antioch was in the front passenger seat, sheriff's deputies said. Both occupants lived in unincorporated Antioch. Their names have not yet been released.

Both the driver and the passenger sustained major injuries, and both were pronounced deceased at the scene, sheriff's deputies said. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and both were partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was traveling westbound on W. Dressel Rd, just west of Douglas Ave, sheriff's deputies said. For an unknown reason, the driver veered off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit continues to investigate the crash, sheriff's deputies said.