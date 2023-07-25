Antioch fire chief says driver injured after car crashed through building on Main Street

Antioch fire officials said a car crashed through a building in the 900 block of Main Street Tuesday afternoon. The driver was injured.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Antioch fire officials said a car crashed through a building on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene in the 900 block of Main Street after the crash. The car appeared to go entirely through the building, leaving a hole in both the front and back. One of the support pillars for the awning in the front of the building was knocked over, and the alley behind the building was blocked by debris from the crash.

What led to the car driving through the building was not immediately clear.

The fire chief said the driver of the car had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where his condition stabilized.

No further details about the incident or the driver were immediately available. There is still a large first responder presence at the scene as firefighters work to secure the building.

It was not clear whether the car was still inside the building or had been removed.