Lincoln Square Ravenswood's 36th annual 'Apple Fest' ushers in autumn

The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the fall season with their annual Apple Fest!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each year, the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce ushers in the fall season with the annual Apple Fest!

Back for a 36th year, the festivities take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apple Fest is a long-standing tradition in Lincoln Square, bringing community together to celebrate the beginning of autumn. This year, the festival will stretch even further on Lincoln Avenue, from Lawrence all the way to Sunnyside!

Over 80 vendors are on the roster this year, selling apples, apple pie, hard apple cider, candy apples, apple cider donuts, apple caramel cobbler, apple brats, cider braised pulled pork sandwich, cheese samplers with apple butter, apple cinnamon rolls, and more. There are also six farms, 13 kid zone vendors, eight beverage vendors, and 23 food vendors where you can dine on all things apple and then some!

New this year: the Scarecrow Showdown - where residents and businesses will adorn 50 streetlight poles along Lincoln Avenue in the weeks leading up to Apple Fest. The public will vote on favorites via social media.