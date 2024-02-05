Burglary suspect falls from 3rd-floor apartment while trying to flee from police

A burglary and mail theft suspect fell from a third-floor apartment Sunday in the 1200 block of East 54th Street in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is recovering after he fell from a third-floor apartment while trying to escape police in Hyde Park.

It happened in the 1200 block of East 54th Street on Sunday.

Officers were responding to reports of mailbox theft when they encountered a man inside the building's entrance.

When approached by the officers, the suspect attempted to escape by jumping from a third-floor apartment.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Residents said the area has seen an increase in burglaries recently.

Police said charges are pending.

