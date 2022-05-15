assault

Police seeking victims of Arby's manager accused of urinating in milkshakes for sexual gratification

Stephen Sharp confessed to downloading, distributing child pornography, having a sexual interest in children, police say
By KPTV Staff
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The Vancouver Police Department is seeking victims who may have been customers at an Arby's in October stemming from an investigation of a man for child pornography and assault charges, KPTV reported.

VPD said on Tuesday, Stephen Sharp was interviewed by detectives. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp confirmed his employment as the night manager at Arby's located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver. After issuing a search warrant, a video was revealed of Sharp urinating in a milkshake mix container from Arby's. Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated at least twice into the milkshake mix for sexual gratification.

Police are asking if you purchased a milkshake from this Arby's location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, 2021. Detectives have not located any evidence that Arby's or its franchisee were aware of Sharp's actions.

Sharp was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts (charging max) of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 4 counts (charging max) of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct Assault II

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonchild pornographyassaultfoodfast food restaurantpolice
ASSAULT
Man who assaulted crew, duct taped to seat on Philly plane sentenced
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Dashcam video captures suspect drag two TN police officers
Man beats roommate after argument over mosquitoes: police
TOP STORIES
Chicago 'Bean' shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed, in Loop, including teen boy
CPD officer to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
30 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
Gonzalo Lopez escape: $50K reward for TX prisoner who stole bus
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Show More
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Child killed in Skokie apartment shooting ID'd, ME says
Oak Park families' bank accounts drained by mysterious withdrawals
3 found dead at North Side living center; CFD cooling building
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, showers late on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News