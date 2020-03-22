Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells to unite residents amid coronavirus pandemic

The masses are being broadcast in English, Spanish and Polish as of March 21.
The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, Vicar General of the Chicago Archdiocese.
Chicago churches also hope to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.
"It's essential to who we are as Catholics, but we're also making those decisions so that we're cooperating with the good of people's health and well-being," said Hicks.
Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying and gathering in faith.
ABC7 broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass said by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday morning.