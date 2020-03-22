Religion & Spirituality

Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells to unite residents amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English on the archdiocese's YouTube channel.

The masses are being broadcast in English, Spanish and Polish as of March 21.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, Vicar General of the Chicago Archdiocese.

WATCH: Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass said by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday.



Chicago churches also hope to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago, Joliet Diocese won't hold public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak

"It's essential to who we are as Catholics, but we're also making those decisions so that we're cooperating with the good of people's health and well-being," said Hicks.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying and gathering in faith.

ABC7 broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass said by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagostreetervillejolietoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchchurchchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News