3 retired Chicago priests being investigated for decades-old sex abuse allegations, Archdiocese says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three retired Chicago area priests are being asked to remain out of the ministry pending the investigation of nearly 50 year old allegations of sex abuse against minors, the Archdiocese announced Saturday.

Father John J. Rudnik, Father James E. Flynn and Father John W. Clemens are each facing allegations dating back nearly half a century and are fully cooperating in the process, church officials said.

The persons making the allegations have been offered services of the Archdiocese Victim Assistance Ministry and authorities have been notified, the Archdiocese said. Parishioners in the parishes where these priests served have also been notified.

"We take every allegation seriously and follow the policies and procedures we have had in place for decades," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. "Only by conducting an impartial and thorough investigation can we fulfill our promise to protect the young people in our care and, if the results warrant, restore the good name of one so accused."

Last week, Lake Zurich pastor, Father David Ryan, was asked to step aside for a second time until an independent review board can investigate a decades-old allegation of sexual abuse against a minor. The latest allegations come a year after Fr. Ryan was reinstated after similar allegations were found to be untrue, the Archdiocese of Chicago said.