Archdiocese of Chicago schools make progress with in-person learning, month later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Catholic schools in Chicago and the suburbs have been learning in person for more than a month now.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is taking a different approach from Chicago Public Schools where all students are learning remotely.

After consulting with medical experts, state and local officials, priests, principals and parents, the diocese came up with guidelines for its schools to follow.

RELATED: COVID-19 Chicago: Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools

"We will do whatever is needed to open our schools this year."



157 schools have reopened for an average of over three weeks, according to Justin Lombardo, the Archdiocese's Chief Human Resource officer.

"We've had cases which we expected," said Lombardo. "Well over 95% as far as we can tell generated from familial transmission and transmissions from activity outside of the school."

And while Lombardo says progress has gone very well, the biggest challenge is gaining the confidence and trust from the staff and parents.

"This was not an exercise of open the door and let it go," said Lombardo. "Every week we have field audit teams looking at about 10% of our schools on a weekly basis to make sure we're not experiencing drift and movement."
