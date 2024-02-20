2 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Archer Heights, CFD spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on the city's Southwest Side on Monday night, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

The crash happened near West 44th Street and South Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The scene was littered with debris from all three cars.

One person was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition. Another person was taken to MacNeal Hospital in fair to serious condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.