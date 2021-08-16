aretha franklin

'Respect': Chicago artists talks about working with Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson

New movie 'Respect" tells life story of Aretha Franklin
By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago artists talks about working with Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans are remembering Aretha Franklin, who died three years ago Monday, as they see the new movie "Respect" that tells her life story.

Hosea Sanders talks to a Chicago artist who was The Queen Of Soul's final musical partner and now works with Jennifer Hudson, who stars in the film.

For years Chicago's Fred Nelson was Franklin's alter-ego on stage. As her long-time musical director, the two became especially close.

"We talking to each other without opening our mouths, and I'm just like, 'I got you,'" Nelson recalled. "When she hit the stage, Hosea, the whole stage just change all the way up until the very end, and we would stand there in amazement."

Nelson was already a highly-respected industry powerhouse, who'd worked with a number of musical heavyweights. But when he met Franklin, she claimed him as her own and didn't make a move without him. They traveled the world together until her death three years ago.

Now, in the film "Respect," she is being celebrated like never before with Jennifer Hudson starring as the "Queen of Soul."

"It was almost as though she was transformed. She was Jennifer but she was Aretha," Nelson said. "It's like Aretha's still here, her music's everywhere."

This, from a man who's led the orchestra for both musical giants.

"Jennifer wants it right, she never lets up until it's right. She's as sweet as can be. She's probably one of the sweetest artists I've ever worked with," Nelson said.

Nelson said that comes from the church background, something all three of them have in common.

"Aretha sang from the same place she grew up in church, I grew up in church, that was immediately the connection we could feel each other," Nelson said. "I feel blessed, that's my final thought, I'm blessed."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaretha franklin
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARETHA FRANKLIN
'Respect' stars discuss new Aretha Franklin biopic
Jennifer Hudson talks about her role as Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'
'Respect' Aretha Franklin biopic sneak preview held in Chicago
'Genius: Aretha' pays R-E-S-P-E-C-T to Queen of Soul
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows fatal shooting of woman, 70, in Hegewisch
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
Woman killed in Wrigleyville hit-and-run recent breast cancer survivor
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
Legislation introduced to help identify youth at risk of suicide
IL reports 2,463 COVID cases, 4 deaths
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Show More
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
Park District says 42 employees disciplined in sex harassment probe
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
More TOP STORIES News