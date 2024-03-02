Boy shot in Arlington Heights, Cook County Sheriff's Office says

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A boy was shot in the north suburbs early Saturday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's police responded to the 2300 block of West Nichols Street in unincorporated Arlington Heights for calls of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m.

Police found a child, whose age was not immediately known, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The Long Grove Fire Protection District transported the victim to a local hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Sheriff's police detectives are investigating and asked anyone with information to call them at 708-865-4896.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood