Armed men rob at least 10 people in 1 hour on North Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for armed robbers who targeted at least 10 victims in just one hour on the North Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for armed robbers who targeted at least 10 victims in just one hour on the North Side.

Within a span of just one hour overnight, Chicago police said at least 10 people were held up in a fast-moving series of armed robberies scattered across Lakeview and Lincoln Park.

"It makes me nervous, it makes me question the area and if it's getting worse, and hoping the community can do more things," said Meredith Davis, resident.

The spree started in the busy 900-block of West School Street right be North Clark Street. Police said at about 2 a.m. two men pulled a handgun on two men and a young woman, demanded their wallets and cell phones and ran off.

Farther north, near North Pine Grove Avenue and West Grace Street, police said the two men robbed another man, this time whipping him in the head with the weapon before taking off.

On Lake Shore drive a man in his 50s was walking his dog when he became their next victim. He was also stripped of his phone and wallet.

"I'm not holding my phone while I'm walking. I'm making sure in my pocket or somewhere safe where someone cannot just grab and run away," said resident Aaiah Yobah.

That's exactly what happened to two men returning to the Chicago Getaway Hostel in an alley behind West Arlington Place. Surveillance cameras just missed the armed robbery that left tourists without their valuables in a neighborhood that seems safe.

A police investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberychicago crimeChicagoLakeviewLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dance instructor charged with sexually assaulting 2 teens, making recording
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
911 calls from Lake Shore Drive plane landing released
Bud Billiken Parade to step off Saturday
AccuWeather: Warm with a strong lake breeze on Saturday
Cancer patient regains ability to walk, raises awareness for pervasive disease
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
Show More
U.S. Pizza Museum opens in Chicago
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
Ex-Chicago man indicted for trying to join Islamic State
Cubs' Lester tries again to find groove against Nationals
More News