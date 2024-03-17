Armed thieves carry out 14 robberies across Northwest and West sides, shooting one victim: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about 14 armed robberies on Chicago's West and Northwest sides.

Thirteen of those robberies happened over several hours on Saturday in Avondale, Austin, Logan Square and Portage Park.

Another armed robbery happened Thursday.

Police said in each instance, the group of four to five men jump out of cars, pointing guns at victims and demanding their wallets and purses.

In one incident, they fired a gun at the victim, hitting her in the neck and shoulder.

Police said the robbers were armed with black handguns, rifles and knives.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

2600 Block of West Fletcher Ave on March 14, 2024 @ 07:41 PM

1600 Block of North Linder Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 06:05 AM

1700 Block of North Lotus Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 06:10 AM

4200 Block of West Armitage Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 06:15 AM

2300 Block of North Springfield Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

2800 Block of North Harding Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 10:20 AM

2300 Block of North Lawndale Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 10:33 AM

2000 Block of North Campbell Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 11:50 AM

2600 Block of North Mozart St on March 16, 2024 @ 12:03 PM

3000 Block of North Spaulding Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 12:07 PM

4800 Block of West Hutchison Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 01:14 PM

2900 Block of North Ridgeway Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 1:30 PM

3700 Block of West George St on March 16, 2024 @ 01:30 PM

2700 Block of North Lawndale Ave on March 16, 2024 @ 1:40 PM

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood