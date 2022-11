Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery and car theft in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police need help identifying the man wanted for an armed robbery and car theft that happened on Sept. 24.

He is seen in a video, provided by Chicago police, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The video shows him struggling with the victim on the 1500 block of West Monroe Street.

ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.

Investigators said the man took the woman's car keys and drove off in her vehicle.