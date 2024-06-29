Funeral for murdered retired Chicago police officer, pastor Larry Neuman at St. Michael M.B. Church

2nd teen charged in court as Neuman is laid to rest

A funeral will be held Saturday in Garfield Park for murdered retired Chicago police officer and pastor Larry Neuman.

A funeral will be held Saturday in Garfield Park for murdered retired Chicago police officer and pastor Larry Neuman.

A funeral will be held Saturday in Garfield Park for murdered retired Chicago police officer and pastor Larry Neuman.

A funeral will be held Saturday in Garfield Park for murdered retired Chicago police officer and pastor Larry Neuman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Retired Chicago police officer Larry Neuman will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The Garfield Park resident and pastor was shot and killed last week outside his home.

Neuman was in the process of paying another man for mowing his lawn when he was approached by the two suspects and later shot, police said.

Investigators said Neuman pushed the man he was paying out of the way when gunfire erupted, saving the man's life.

Neuman was the longest serving explosives specialist with CPD and is being remembered and honored as a friend to the community.

Neuman was a faith leader for so many for three decades at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church where loved ones will gather to remember him.

"That's all he talked about every time he got up to speak was about the young generation and what all we could do in the community and throughout the world to help the young folks," longtime friend Mary Baldwin said.

One of Neuman's former colleagues, retired CPD Commander Gene Roy, spoke to ABC7 about how much the loss hurts the community. Colleagues said Neuman gave his life to his community.

"This whole thing is just a terrible shock... everybody knew Larry," Roy said. "And... always a good word, always a smile on his face, he was the guy you turn to if there was a problem, always had a right way of talking to people, to resolve the issue... There's an old saying, 'you sign up, you sign up for life'... you look at the last moments of his life on earth. He was protecting somebody else... there's no higher praise for anybody."

Saturday's funeral services come just one day after Chicago Police announced the arrest of a second suspect in Neuman's murder.

The 17-year-old is facing murder charges along with 16-year-old Lazarius Watt, who is being charged as an adult.

SEE ALSO | CPD releases video of 2 suspects in murder of retired Chicago police officer: VIDEO

The 17-year-old was arrested on the South Side Thursday while Watt turned himself in last weekend.

A viewing for Neuman begins at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood