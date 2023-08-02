Chicago police issue alert for armed robbery after 10 people robbed, gas station customers targeted

Chicago police are issuing an alert after least 10 people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police say a group targeted many of the victims at gas stations.

The majority of the crimes happened south of Interstate 290 before 6 a.m.

Police said the incidents involved between three and seven male suspects with guns. They drove away in a silver or gray Hyundai Sonata.

The Chicago Police Department issued an alert for armed robbery in the 2nd, 9th, 12th and 14th districts.

Incident times and locations:

400-block of West Pershing Road on Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:50 a.m.

2800-block of West 47th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:10 a.m.

2500-block of South Blue Island Avenue on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

4600-block of South Western Avenue on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.

1000-block of West 18th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:55 a.m.

1100-block of West 47th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5 a.m.

4900-block of South Chicago Beach Drive on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:25 a.m.

1600-block of East 50th Place on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

800-block of West 16th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:40 a.m.

3500-block of West Cortland Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:05 a.m.

