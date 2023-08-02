Chicago police issue alert for armed robbery after 10 people robbed, gas station customers targeted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
Chicago police say a group targeted many of the victims at gas stations.
The majority of the crimes happened south of Interstate 290 before 6 a.m.
Police said the incidents involved between three and seven male suspects with guns. They drove away in a silver or gray Hyundai Sonata.
The Chicago Police Department issued an alert for armed robbery in the 2nd, 9th, 12th and 14th districts.
Incident times and locations:
400-block of West Pershing Road on Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:50 a.m.
2800-block of West 47th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:10 a.m.
2500-block of South Blue Island Avenue on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.
4600-block of South Western Avenue on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.
1000-block of West 18th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:55 a.m.
1100-block of West 47th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5 a.m.
4900-block of South Chicago Beach Drive on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:25 a.m.
1600-block of East 50th Place on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.
800-block of West 16th Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:40 a.m.
3500-block of West Cortland Street on Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:05 a.m.
