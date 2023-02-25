Chicago crime: 7 armed robberies happen within 3 hours across several neighborhoods, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven armed robberies happened within three hours Saturday morning across neighborhoods on Chicago's North and West sides, police said.

In each incident, three or four men, armed with semi-automatic handguns, approached the victims and demanded their property before fleeing in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the robberies happened between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the city's Bucktown, Lakeview, East Ukrainian Village, Little Italy and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods.

The robberies happened at the following locations and times:

1600 block of West North Ave at 5:30 a.m.

1600 block of North Wolcott Ave at 6:00 a.m.

900 block of North Winchester Ave at 6:25 a.m.

1200 block of North Paulina St at 6:30 a.m.

700 block of South Laflin St at 7:00 a.m.

1900 block of North Wolcott Ave at 7:08 a.m.

800 block of South Bell Ave at 8:23 a.m.

The suspects are described as men between 20 and 25 years old who wore dark clothing and ski masks.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

