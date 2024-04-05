Armed thieves carry out 8 robberies across 5 neighborhoods within 45 minutes: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the suspects accused of carrying out eight armed robberies within 45 minutes on Thursday morning.
Police said the robberies happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. in the Near West Side, West Town, West Loop, Loop and Horner Park neighborhoods.
In each robbery, two to three thieves go into a business before taking out guns, demanding money from the register and taking cigarettes from the shelf, police said.
Police said one person in the group stands as a lookout at the entrance and another gets their vehicle ready for the getaway.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
