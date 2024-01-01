Armed robbers luring victims out with items for sale on Facebook, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people on the Southwest Side about robbers targeting victims through online sales.

In the last month, there were three incidents on the 6100 block of South Campbell and another just blocks away on South Maplewood.

Police said the robbers lured the victims to those locations by placing an item for sale on Facebook.

In each case, two men, armed with handguns, approached the victims and demanded their property.

