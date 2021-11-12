CHICAGO (WLS) -- A University of Chicago staffer was robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park early Thursday morning.
The robbery occurred just a few blocks from where a University of Chicago graduate was shot and killed earlier this week.
Police said several men approached the victim outside Chapin Hall on East 60th Street around 5:30 a.m. They showed a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.
No one was hurt, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was in custody. Police did not provide further information about the incident.
The University of Chicago held a safety seminar Thursday afternoon for faculty and students.
UChicago staffer robbed at gunpoint blocks away from shooting that killed grad earlier this week
ARMED ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News