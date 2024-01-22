Chicago robberies: Thieves use Uber app to rob at least 6 drivers at gunpoint, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six rideshare drivers have been robbed this month.

Now, police are warning about a trend. All of the robberies happened on the West Side on Franklin Boulevard and Monticello and Bell avenues.

Police said the offenders request a ride on the Uber app, and when the driver shows up, they rob them at gunpoint.

In four of the robberies, the victims were hit in the face and head with a handgun.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

500 block of N. Monticello Ave. on Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m.

100 block of S. Bell Ave. on Jan. 6 at 12:29 p.m.

100 block of S. Bell Ave. on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

500 block of N. Monticello Ave. on Jan. 10 at 8:15 p.m.

3600 block of W. Franklin Blvd. on Jan. 14 at 7:05 p.m.

3600 block of W. Franklin Blvd. on Jan. 15 at 3:25 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

