FBI arrests 2 suspects in connection to Tuesday Homewood armored truck robbery

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged Friday with robbing an armored truck at gunpoint in south suburban Homewood Tuesday.
Devonte Davis and Darrell Singleton robbed two guards as they made a pickup at a grocery store, prosecutors said.
The incident occurred at 183rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in front of a Jewel-Osco store.
One of the suspects hit a guard in the head with a gun during the robbery, investigators said.
Chopper 7HD was over Calumet Park as federal agents arrested the two men.
