Authorities have now arrested two suspects Friday after responding to an armored truck robbery in south suburban Homewood Tuesday.

FBI arrests 2 suspects in connection to Tuesday Homewood armored truck robbery

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged Friday with robbing an armored truck at gunpoint in south suburban Homewood Tuesday.

Devonte Davis and Darrell Singleton robbed two guards as they made a pickup at a grocery store, prosecutors said.

The incident occurred at 183rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in front of a Jewel-Osco store.

One of the suspects hit a guard in the head with a gun during the robbery, investigators said.

Chopper 7HD was over Calumet Park as federal agents arrested the two men.

