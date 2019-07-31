Army recruiter charged with public indecency in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Gurnee said an army recruiter has been charged with public indecency for an incident at a shopping center.Police said two women were walking in the Grand Hunt Shopping Center just before 1 p.m. on July 19 when they noticed a man following them in a small car with government-issued license plates. When the women looked at the vehicle, they realized his genitals were exposed.The women went into the TJ Maxx and called police. When officers arrived they found the man sitting in his car in an adjacent parking lot. He was dressed in a green t-shirt, Army BDU pants and boots, and his genitals were no longer exposed, police said.Police said the victims confirmed the man was the person who had exposed himself to them, and officers arrested him. He was charged with misdemeanor public indecency.Police identified the suspect as David Mayhugh, and confirmed he is an army recruiter.