A man from Chicago who was wanted for multiple crimes has now been captured in Oregon.

Wanted Chicago man arrested in Oregon, used fake IDs to evade capture, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wanted for multiple violent crimes in Chicago has been captured after being found thousands of miles away.

U.S. Marshals arrested Rene Chandler Wednesday in Portland, Oregon.

Chandler is wanted on four arrests warrants out of Cook County. He also has three active warrants out of Colorado.

Two of the Cook County warrants are connected to sexual assaults from 2018. Another warrant involved a robbery in 2019. The fourth was from 2020, when Chandler allegedly escaped from electronic monitoring.

Investigators said he'd been using fake names, IDs, and social security numbers to evade capture.

Chandler is currently being held at a jail in Oregon.