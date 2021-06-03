chicago proud

Northbrook retiree, 75, becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Northbrook man Arthur Muir becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 75-year-old from Northbrook just became the oldest American to summit Mount Everest.

Mountaineer Arthur Muir trained for about two years. He said his extreme adventure made him feel young!

"When I'm spending 60 days with people, you know, I don't have a mirror, so I can't see what I look like. I feel like I'm 55 because I can't see myself. Then at the end, I look in the mirror and say, 'Oh yes, you are 75.' But you forget when you're with people doing all this stuff."

Muir said conquering Everest has been a goal of his since meeting Jim Whittaker, the first American to climb the famous mountain.

"So here's the very first American to climb Mount Everest and he came to our school. So I was in high school, age 18, I guess, something like that. And I just never forgot about it."

Muir began mountaineering at the age of 68. In 2019, the 75-year-old attempted to climb Mount Everest but did not achieve his goal as he suffered an ankle injury.

Through it all, he said his family was his motivating force.

"If you love someone and they have a dream, and it's a possibility, why in the world would you ever say no," said Leslie Muir, his wife.

Muir said he felt relieved, happiness and a sense of euphoria when he made it down from the mountain. He was accompanied by a team of 30 mountaineers. Muir said he's not done adventuring and is in the process of planning his next challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthbrookcommunity journalistoldest manmountainsmt. everestrock climbingu.s. & worldoutdoor adventureschicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, veterans on honor flight
CAIR Chicago talks first Muslim representation in American Girl Doll
National Association for Down Syndrome hosts annual fashion show
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News