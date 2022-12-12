Chicago-area gun violence survivors testify in support of assault weapons ban legislation

Chicago-area gun violence survivors are testifying in support of the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which would ban assault weapons in the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first hearing on the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" is taking place Monday in Chicago, held by the House Judiciary Committee.

It includes testimony from gun violence survivors, including survivors of the Highland Park mass shooting.

Gun violence prevention advocates will urge the passing of a new legislative package.

Several state representatives and gun violence victims are speaking out. They want a ban on assault weapons to help prevent any more deadly shootings.

They are hoping to pass the "Protect Illinois Communities Act."

RELATED: Illinois SAFE-T Act 2023: Lawmakers pass revised version of controversial bill about cash bail

The package was introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, and includes legislation that would ban assault weapons, better implement the state's Firearm Restraining Order law, raise the minimum age to obtain a FOID card to 21 and address illegal gun trafficking.

This is the first official hearing on this matter.

Continna Patterson was with a group of family members at a vigil on the West Side back in October when gunshots rang out, and several people were hit, including Patterson.

"Ten of my family members were shot, including three kids, ages from 3, 13 and 11," Patterson said. "There is an epidemic out there, the spread of gun violence is everywhere."

Patterson was hit in the leg, and suffered nerve damage. She wanted to make sure she shared her story in hopes of making a difference.

A resolution is also being introduced Monday morning, honoring Highland Park first responders and officials for jumping in to help the victims of the July Fourth mass shooting.

Republican state representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the legislation.