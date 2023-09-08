Digital platform connects professionals of color to renown experts, and a wealth of knowledge

Assemble, a digital platform and app, provides Black and Latino entrepreneurs a connection to renown experts with a wealth of knowledge.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Finding an accomplished mentor who is willing to share their secrets to success is a difficult task for anyone. However, for Black and Latino professionals, connecting with an expert who shares their cultural background can be even more challenging, particularly in fields like technology where people of color are underrepresented. Assemble, a digital platform and app, is helping to make those connections happen.

"The fact that there are such high level professionals on the platform so readily available for such a nominal fee is unheard of," said Omeze L. Nwankwo, an Assemble user who used the platform to connect with an expert in real estate fund formation.

"One of our first investors was Tiffany Haddish, and it was really a game changer," said Cortney Woodruff who co-founded Assemble with entertainment industry veteran and executive Cortez Bryant.

"You have the opportunity to book a 15 or 30 minute video call with them or you can simply submit a question, and you receive a short video response from the expert," said Woodruff.

In the design field, Assemble features experts like Sakiya Sandifer, who has worked with the likes of Kanye West (Ye) and Beyonce.

"Assemble is an amazing opportunity for me to do what I do for my clients, and bring it to the masses," said Sandifer. "Mentoring has been very fulfilling. Most successful people that I know have an innate desire to give information, but they don't want to be bombarded without it being received as a thing of value."

For more information, go to: https://assemble.fyi/