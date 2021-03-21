Create at-home spa with Epsom salt bath, essentials oils to catch a break

You can still get away in your mind, and even turn your home into a spa.
Stephanie Mansour recommends her clients take mental breaks.
She recommends taking a bath. Add Epsom salts to help muscles and bones. And for relaxing, she recommends using scented tea bags or essential oils. Lavender can help calm you.
If you don't have a bathtub, she said you can take a big pot, like you'd use for a roast. Add the drops or scents to the water and do a foot soak.
To escape in your mind, she recommends doing puzzles or coloring.
She also shared a recipe for an at-home face mask that can help your skin. You can also eat it!
- A teaspoon of honey
- Two tablespoons of oatmeal
- Half a banana
- Mash up the ingredients and put the mask on your face