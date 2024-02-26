Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner in Auburn Gresham

Val Warner and Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church go on a walk through Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the newest installment of "Neighborhood Walk," Val Warner takes a trip to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

There, Val met up with one of the neighborhood's most distinguished residents: Father Michael Pfleger, the pastor of Saint Sabina Church.

Pfleger first became pastor of the noted Auburn Gresham church in 1981. In the years since, he's become perhaps the most notable social activists in the Catholic Church.

In this "Neighborhood Walk" episode, Father Pfleger talks with Val about Saint Sabina's history in the community.

He also takes Val on a tour of the neighborhood, showing off the community's new Healthy Lifestyle Hub at the intersection of West 79th Street and South Halsted Street, the new Metra stop in the community and Jamaican Jerk Villa, a critically acclaimed new restaurant located at 648 W. 79th St.

Watch the entire episode above.

