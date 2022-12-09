Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year old boy will serve 40 years in prison for his role in a shooting and carjacking outside a Wendy's in Aurora.

The sentence was outlined in a plea agreement reached nearly two years after the attack that left a mother of two paralyzed.

Kimberly Weibring, a Montgomery mother of two, lost her ability to move her legs after she was shot and carjacked in an Aurora Wendy's parking lot on Orchard Road, according to police.

Two adults were also charged, including Edward J. McGee of Harvey.

A fourth suspect was killed in a carjacking in Lansing, Illinois.

Aurora police said the group is tied to at least six different attempted and successful carjackings stretching from Chicago's western suburbs to Hammond, Ind. After the January Aurora attack, months went by with no arrests. This changed when a CrimeStoppers tip led to a break in the case.

Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.