PSA designs wanted in Aurora to promote safety, encouragement amid COVID-19 pandemic

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora wants to see more public art that encourages residents to do their part to help fight COVID-19.Aurora's Public Art Commission is asking local artists to design signs depicting COVID-19 Public Service Announcements and community encouragement. The submissions will be turned into yard signs and given out to local businesses. Digital versions will be shared on social media."This project benefits many stakeholders: We're putting artists to work, providing encouragement and information to the community, and producing beautiful content," Aurora Public Art Director Jen Evans said.Public Art is seeking up to 20 original designs that communicate safety measures and encouragement in the face of challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.Artists of all levels are encouraged to apply. Student, amateur and professional designs will be considered. Preference will be given to Aurora residents. Accepted artists will receive a $100 stipend.The deadline to submit designs is April 19. Visitfor more information.